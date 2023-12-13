Yoon Vows to Support Cooperation by S. Korean, Dutch Chipmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to enhance direct communication between the governments of South Korea and the Netherlands and provide all necessary assistance for the success of joint semiconductor projects.The president, who is on a four-day state visit to the Netherlands, made the pledge on Tuesday during a trip to the headquarters of leading chip manufacturer ASML in Veldhoven with Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands.President Yoon expressed hope that the semiconductor alliance between the two nations will continue to strengthen in a meeting with business leaders from the two countries, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and ASML executives.Yoon asked ASML President and CEO Peter Wennick to closely cooperate with South Korean businesses to promote innovation in the semiconductor industry and stabilize the global supply chain.Yoon also said that he is very pleased with investments and cooperation between the three chipmakers, adding that the Dutch company will jointly invest around one trillion won with Samsung Electronics to establish a research and development facility in South Korea.He then noted plans for collaboration between ASML and SK Hynix to jointly develop methods to reduce energy consumption in the production of advanced chips.President Yoon also visited a “cleanroom” manufacturing facility at the ASML headquarters along with the Dutch king, becoming the first foreign leader to do so.