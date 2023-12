Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold summit talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday.The president will meet with the Dutch prime minister in The Hague for summit talks and a working luncheon to discuss cooperation between the two nations in the semiconductor industry.President Yoon will then visit the Ridderzaal building, where the Second World Peace Conference was held in 1907, as well as the Yi Jun Peace Museum commemorating the Korean diplomat who was dispatched with others as special envoys to the conference.Emperor Gojong sent the delegation to call attention to the unlawfulness of Japan's colonization of Korea.