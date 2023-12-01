US Dept. of State Sanctions Russian Shippers for N. Korean Arms Cargo

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has sanctioned Russian shipping companies over their purported involvement in weapons transfers from North Korea.The U.S. State Department released a list of new Russian targets on Tuesday, including IBEX Shipping, AZIA Shipping Holdings and AZIA Shipping Company for participating in the delivery of munitions to Russia.IBEX Shipping reportedly owns three Russian-flagged vessels and AZIA Shipping Holdings operates eight, while the Vladivostok-based AZIA Shipping Company has provided supplies for the Russian defense ministry.Three dry cargo ships sailing under the Russian flag – the Arkadiy Chernyshev, the Captain Yakubovich and the Maria – were also blacklisted.The State Department said on its website that it is designating entities involved in the proliferation of military equipment and munitions from North Korea to Russia.South Korea and the U.S. believe that Pyongyang has provided substantial amounts of artillery shells to Moscow from roughly around the time its defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, visited the North to meet with regime leader Kim Jong-un in late July.