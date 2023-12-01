Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

2 More Cases of Highly Pathogenic AI Reported to Bring Total to 8

Written: 2023-12-13 09:50:19Updated: 2023-12-13 10:10:04

2 More Cases of Highly Pathogenic AI Reported to Bring Total to 8

Photo : YONHAP News

Two more cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza(AI) have been reported at poultry farms on Tuesday.

Quarantine authorities confirmed that the two cases were detected at a chicken farm in the southwestern city of Gimje in North Jeolla Province and a duck farm in Wanju County in the same province that have over 66-thousand chickens and 81-hundred ducks, respectively.

The new cases brought the season’s confirmed cases at poultry farms to eight, with testing under way for two more suspected cases from chicken farms in the North Jeolla city of Iksan.

The authorities sent an initial response team to the farms in Iksan, implementing quarantine measures, including cordoning off the affected farms, conducting an epidemiologic study and culling chickens. 

The provincial government issued a 24-hour standstill order through 10 p.m. Wednesday, banning the movement of personnel and vehicles from poultry farms and related livestock facilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >