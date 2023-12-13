Yoon: S. Korea, Netherlands to Lead Solidarity for Freedom as Partners

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea and the Netherlands will become the best partners to lead global solidarity for freedom based on universal values during his state visit to the European country.Speaking at a state banquet held at the Dutch royal palace, Yoon said the two countries have developed a firm multi-level cooperation that began with a "blood-forged friendship" during the Korean War and is now expanding into semiconductors, nuclear plants, AI, and the digital sector.Referring to the Netherlands' participation in the Korean War and the more than 120 Dutch soldiers who gave their lives, the president said their noble sacrifices and devotion laid the groundwork for South Korea's democracy and prosperity.Turning to the history of bilateral relations in the 21st century, Yoon hailed the presence of Guus Hiddink, the Dutch football manager who led the South Korean national team to a historic semifinal finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup on home soil.Dutch King Willem-Alexander said in his speech that Yoon's state visit will provide opportunities for the two outstanding partners to become closer in all areas.The king said the bilateral strategic cooperation will go beyond semiconductor equipment and computer chips as the two countries are set to combine technological capabilities and efforts in agricultural architecture, sustainable energy and tackling climate change.