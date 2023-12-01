Pretrial Detention Sought for Ex-DP Chief over Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a warrant for the pretrial detention of former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil over alleged bribery to secure the leadership ahead of the 2021 party convention.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed for the warrant on Wednesday on charges of violating the political fund law as well as bribery, citing the gravity of the case and concern over the destruction of evidence.Prosecutors suspect that Song was involved in the distribution of 66-point-five million won, or around 51-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers and regional party heads, with 20 cash envelopes containing three million won each distributed by DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk.Song is also suspected of creating an illegal political fund totaling 763 million won through an external sponsor group, 40 million of which was given as bribes from Park Yong-ha, the former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in return for a business favor.While the state agency summoned Song for questioning last Friday, it has decided to seek his apprehension without further interrogation after he reportedly exercised the right to refuse to testify. He has denied all allegations.