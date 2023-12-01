Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pretrial Detention Sought for Ex-DP Chief over Alleged Bribery

Written: 2023-12-13 13:42:05Updated: 2023-12-13 13:58:22

Pretrial Detention Sought for Ex-DP Chief over Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a warrant for the pretrial detention of former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil over alleged bribery to secure the leadership ahead of the 2021 party convention.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed for the warrant on Wednesday on charges of violating the political fund law as well as bribery, citing the gravity of the case and concern over the destruction of evidence.

Prosecutors suspect that Song was involved in the distribution of 66-point-five million won, or around 51-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers and regional party heads, with 20 cash envelopes containing three million won each distributed by DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk.

Song is also suspected of creating an illegal political fund totaling 763 million won through an external sponsor group, 40 million of which was given as bribes from Park Yong-ha, the former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in return for a business favor.

While the state agency summoned Song for questioning last Friday, it has decided to seek his apprehension without further interrogation after he reportedly exercised the right to refuse to testify. He has denied all allegations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >