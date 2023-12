Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog pledged to faithfully fulfill his duties based on his legal knowledge and experiences with regulations gained as a prosecutor and public official.Asked by the press about his lack of expertise in broadcasting and communications on Wednesday, Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair nominee Kim Hong-il said he is aware of the concerns and vowed to dispel them, promising to faithfully strive to secure fairness and autonomy in the sector.Asked about upholding former KCC chief Lee Dong-kwan's policies on reforming broadcasting and tackling fake news, the nominee simply said he will dutifully carry out the responsibilities of the role rather than implement regulations.Kim, who currently chairs the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, said he plans to step down at the right time.A parliamentary confirmation hearing for Kim is speculated for December 27.