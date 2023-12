Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain is expected in the central region and northern areas of North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday and Friday before a cold wave hits the country over the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, low pressure developed in inland China and a long east-west rainband will bring precipitation throughout the country on Thursday and Friday.While the rain will stop in most areas by Friday night, snow may fall in inland regions between Friday evening and Saturday morning.Temperatures are expected to drop by more than ten degrees on Saturday compared to the day before, with a cold wave warning expected to be issued nationwide as morning highs are forecast between minus 13 and eight degrees while daytime highs are likely to hover around minus five to ten across the nation.