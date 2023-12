Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Corporation is replacing its top management amid persistent pressure from both inside and outside to conduct a major overhaul.The operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger convened a meeting on candidate recommendations for the post of CEO on Wednesday and decided to appoint Chung Shin-a, the current head of Kakaoventures Corporation, as the new CEO.Chung is expected to officially take up the top post following a board of directors’ meeting and a general shareholders’ meeting slated for next March, with current CEO Hong Eun-taek remaining at the helm until then.Kakao said it concluded that it is in need of leadership that can inspire new changes and Chung is suitable for the top post given her know-how and experience in the IT field as well as her deep understanding of conflicts and hardship gained during the early stages of growth of a company.