Ex-DP Chief to Create New Party Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon has officially announced his intent to create a new party next year.Appearing on broadcaster SBS on Wednesday, Lee said “yes” when asked if he will pursue the creation of a new political party, adding that related efforts are in the early stages at the present time.On when exactly his party will be established, Lee said he will disclose it when he reveals his New Year’s wishes at the beginning of the new year.The former DP chief said he aims to make the envisioned party the largest party via the general elections, adding that how strongly a third, new party fares in the elections will be the biggest variable in the upcoming race.Lee also mentioned it would be desirable to pursue solidarity with independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja and former opposition lawmaker Keum Tae-sup who are seeking to challenge the dominance of the two main conservative and liberal parties in the country. Yang has already founded a new party while Keum is set to do so.However, on seeking solidarity with former ruling People Power Party chair Lee Jun-seok, the former DP chief said he has not yet mulled the possibility.