Ruling PPP Chief Kim Gi-hyeon Steps down

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon has stepped down some nine months after he was elected to head the party.In a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Kim said he was resigning from the top party post to do his part for the success of the Yoon administration and next April's general elections despite the dissuasion of many people.He said all responsibility and criticism for the current situation lie with him, adding that the party should no longer be divided over his next step.Kim had been under intense pressure to step aside amid the party's dismal approval ratings and the announcement on Tuesday by party heavyweight Chang Je-won that he won't seek a fourth term in parliament.Floor leader Yun Jae-ok, who is expected to lead the party on an interim basis, said he will discuss the following steps with senior lawmakers on Thursday morning.Despite stepping down from his party chief post, Kim didn't say whether he will forgo reelection next year or run in a district unfavorable to the PPP, leading to speculation that he will seek a fifth term in parliament from his constituency in Ulsan.