Yoon: S. Korea Enjoying Prosperity Thanks to Sacrifice of War Veterans

Written: 2023-12-14 08:23:16Updated: 2023-12-14 08:53:39

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Dutch veterans of the Korean War during his state visit in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

At the meeting held at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam, Yoon said South Korea currently enjoys freedom, peace and prosperity after rising from the ashes of the war thanks to the sacrifice and devotion of those who fought to defend the country.

He stressed that the South Korean government and people will never forget the blood shed by young men from the Netherlands who fought against a communist invasion some 70 years ago, citing the 122 Dutch soldiers laid to rest in the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

After greeting the veterans and their families, the president presented the veterans with special uniforms commissioned by Seoul to mark the sacrifice and devotion of soldiers who fought in the Korean War on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice.

The Netherlands was the fourth country to decide to send troops to the Korean War after the U.S., Britain and Australia.
