Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the central region will see rain in the morning before the precipitation spreads to the entire nation later in the afternoon.The weather agency forecast that Gangwon Province’s east coastal regions will receive up to 120 millimeters of rain through Friday while the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon’s westerns regions, the Chungcheong provinces and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province will see up to 100 millimeters.In Gangwon’s northern mountainous regions, up to 30 centimeters of snow is expected to fall through Friday.Afternoon highs will stand between seven and 15 degrees on Thursday, one to three degrees lower than Wednesday.