Politico: Trump Mulling Deal for N. Korea Nuke Freeze upon Reelection

Photo : KBS News

U.S. political news outlet Politico says former U.S. President Donald Trump is considering offering North Korea financial incentives for freezing its nuclear program if he wins reelection in 2024.The report on Wednesday quoted three unnamed sources as saying that Trump is considering “enticing North Korea to freeze its nuclear program and stop developing new weapons, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions and some other form of aid.”The report added that Trump may be prepared to abandon even attempting to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to scrap his country’s nuclear weapons if the former president returns to the White House next year.Hours after the report was released, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that “this is a made up story, disinformation, put out by Democrat Operatives in order to mislead and confuse,” butPolitico noted, however, that he “did not specifically deny he was mulling the freeze-for-relief idea.”