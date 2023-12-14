Yoon Returns State Visit Courtesy with Korean Culture Showcase

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a traditional Korean cultural event with First Lady Kim Keon-hee in Amsterdam to reciprocate the courtesy extended by the Netherlands during his state visit this week.According to South Korea's presidential office on Wednesday, the performance at the AFAS Live concert hall was held to promote bilateral harmony, cultural exchanges and friendly relations on the occasion of the first state visit by a South Korean president since diplomatic ties were forged in 1961.With 600 in attendance, including Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, the event showcased the traditional Korean music of “gugak” by Shin Young-hee, master of the country’s intangible cultural asset, the “pansori”and Buddhist monk dance master Chae Sang-mook.The concert was also followed by instrumental musical performance by a folk music ensemble from the National Gugak Center.Earlier in the day, Yoon attended a South Korea-Netherlands business forum, where he highlighted cooperation between the two countries' businesses in semiconductors, carbon neutrality and energy security, pledging an active state support.Yoon is set to wrap up his state visit and depart for home on Thursday.