Reform-Minded DP Reps. Urge Chief to Step down ahead of Elections

Written: 2023-12-14 11:42:33Updated: 2023-12-14 16:01:43

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of reform-minded lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have called for Lee Jae-myung’s resignation as chair and an interim leadership ahead of April’s general elections.

In a press conference on Thursday, the group comprising Reps. Kim Jong-min, Yoon Young-chan, Lee Won-wook and Cho Eung-cheon with a name roughly translated to "Principle and Common Sense," urged party leaders and seniors to relinquish their privileges and make sacrifices for the good of the party.

The group particularly urged Lee to step aside for the sake of an election victory that issues an overwhelming judgment of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, adding that such a sacrifice will be followed by similar decisions by party members close to him as well as those more distant.

Referring to various corruption allegations Lee faces, they said the public believes the party must resolve risks posed by the leadership to secure an election victory in the wake of widespread misgivings.

The four lawmakers also called on the leadership to fulfill an earlier promise to maintain an interlocked proportional representation system, which gives advantages to minor parties, and not to create a satellite party intended to secure more seats in the elections.
