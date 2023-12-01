N. Korea Slams S. Korea, US, Japan's Real-Time Missile Data-Sharing Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea slammed a plan by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to implement real-time sharing of warning data on the regime’s missile launches as an “extremely dangerous military act” to invade the North.The North's ruling mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Thursday that the U.S.-led trilateral sharing system is an extremely dangerous military provocation that is clearly aimed at pushing the regional political situation into a more dangerous confrontation.The paper said the system is part of Washington's scheme to "light the fuse of a war to invade the North" and suppress surrounding countries, in an apparent reference to China and Russia, thereby gaining regional hegemony.Earlier, Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the U.S. National Security Council, said the U.S. is on track to fulfill its promise to share such data by the end of this year and "expects that to be operational within the next few days."An official from Seoul's unification ministry responded to Pyongyang's criticism, expressing regret over the regime's audacity to slam the three countries when it is the one posing a serious security threat by violating UN Security Council resolutions.