Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to invest three trillion won, or two-point-three billion U.S. dollars, by 2030 to expand the robotics industry to a globally competitive level.The industry ministry announced the plan on Thursday during a robotics strategy meeting, which also includes the provision of more than one million robots to all sectors of the economy within six years.Through the investment plan, the country intends to secure eight key industry technologies, with a comprehensive research road map to be released by mid-2024.The ministry expects the number of robotics companies with annual sales in excess of 100 billion won to rise from five in 2021 to 30 in 2030, while the number of service robots deployed will climb from 63-thousand currently to 700-thousand within six years.The plan also includes training for more than 15-thousand professionals to meet the growing demand in the mobility industry, including future cars.