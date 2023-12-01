Menu Content

Belief that Korean Reunification is Necessary Hits All-Time Low at 64%

Written: 2023-12-14 15:11:51Updated: 2023-12-14 15:42:01

Photo : YONHAP News

Belief that the reunification of the two Koreas is necessary has slipped to an all-time low of 64 percent.

The Peaceful Unification Advisory Council revealed the results on Wednesday of a survey conducted on one-thousand adults aged 19 and older across the country for three days from November 24.

According to the results, 30-point-eight percent of respondents believe that “unification is very necessary, while 33-point-two percent think it is “somewhat necessary” for a combined total of 64 percent favoring reunification, the lowest since early 2015 when the survey was first conducted.

Perceptions of North Korea swung slightly toward the belief that the country is hostile and should be approached with caution at 47-point-two percent, six-point-six percentage higher than those in favor of cooperation and support for the regime.

The survey consisted of ten questions, including the respondent's perception of North Korea, its reconnaissance satellite launch and predictions on inter-Korean relations in 2024.
