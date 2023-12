Photo : KBS News

Six Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) on Thursday.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), two Chinese and four Russian military aircraft breached the KADIZ over the East Sea from 11:53 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. before leaving.During the 17 minutes inside the zone, no violation of South Korean airspace was reported.The JCS said the military identified the aircraft from the two countries before they entered the KADIZ and scrambled Air Force fighters to take tactical measures in preparation for a contingency.