Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry says it cracked down on roughly 38-thousand illegal immigrants this year to post a new high.The ministry revealed the record figure on Thursday as it cited that it conducted such clampdowns three times this year.The government caught some seven-thousand-225 illegal immigrants during the crackdown conducted from October to the second week of December, and of that total, ordered six-thousand-532 to leave the country while slapping fines on 159 of them.The government also caught one-thousand-653 people who illegally hired such foreigners and 21 brokers.The ministry said it exempted fines and entry regulations for eight-thousand-800 illegal immigrants who voluntarily took steps to leave the country during the third crackdown period.Justice minister Han Dong-hoon said the ministry will add 88 more personnel next year to better crack down on illegal immigrants.