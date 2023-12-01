Nation to Continue to See Heavy Rain on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will continue to see heavy rain on Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Jeju and the southern coastal areas saw between ten and 20 millimeters of rain as of 4 p.m. Thursday while other regions were showered with around ten millimeters of precipitation.Mount Halla on Jeju Island was pounded with nearly 50 millimeters of rain.The weather agency forecast that on Friday, between ten and 20 millimeters of rain will fall per hour in the central region, Gangwon Province’s eastern, coastal regions and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.The KMA projected that Gangwon’s eastern, coastal areas will see up to 120 millimeters of rain through Friday while Gangwon’s western regions, the Chungcheong provinces, North Jeolla Province and Gyeongsang provinces will witness up to 100 millimeters of precipitation.Snowfall is expected in Gangwon’s mountainous regions from Thursday night, with up to 50 centimeters of snow expected in Gangwon’s central and northern mountainous areas.Morning lows for Friday will stand between three and 15 degrees Celsius and afternoon highs between three and 19 degrees.A cold snap is set to grip the nation from Saturday and remain through the rest of next week with afternoon highs expected to stay below zero degrees in many parts of the central region.