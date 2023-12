Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned from a four-day state visit to the Netherlands.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on Friday morning.Upon arrival, the president plans to receive reports and take care of pending state affairs.Yoon visited the European country on Monday along with First Lady Kim Keon-hee to become the first South Korean president to make a state visit since diplomatic ties were established in 1961.During the trip, he visited the headquarters of semiconductor manufacturing machinery powerhouse ASML and held summit talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, issuing a joint statement announcing that the two nations have agreed to forge a semiconductor alliance.