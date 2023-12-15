Hyundai's Kona Remains Eligible for EV Subsidies in France

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor's Kona crossover SUV will continue to receive electric vehicle(EV) subsidies from the French government.The car was included on a list released by Paris on Thursday of electric vehicles – 78 models from 22 automakers – eligible for its federal incentives.Among all models by South Korean manufacturers, the Kona was the only that made the cut, with Kia’s Niro and Soul crossovers omitted from the latest list after previous inclusion.France has changed its standards for EV subsidies, disqualifying vehicles that emit carbon over a certain threshold based on the entire production and delivery process, a factor that favored the Kona with its higher score attributed to its production in the Czech Republic.Under the new standards, major European brands such as BMW, Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Volvo were on the eligibility list, while Chinese-made EVs such as the Romanian company Dacia’s Spring and SAIC’s MG, which are the cheapest on the market, were excluded.