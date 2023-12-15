Pentagon Affirms Trilateral Missile Data System to Activate This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed a plan by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to launch a real-time warning data system for North Korean missiles by the end of the year.Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a press briefing on Thursday that efforts are under way to establish the system, adding that the U.S. is working to fulfill its commitment.The spokesperson then confirmed that the system will be operational before the end of the year.Earlier in the week, Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the U.S. National Security Council, said the U.S. is on track to fulfill its promise to share such data by the end of this year and "expects that to be operational within the next few days.”In the Camp David summit among the leaders of the three nations in August, they agreed to implement the trilateral real-time system by the end of this year in an effort to enhance security coordination against Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.North Korea slammed the plan as an “extremely dangerous military act” to invade the North.The regime’s ruling mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Thursday that the U.S.-led trilateral sharing system is an extremely dangerous military provocation that is clearly aimed at pushing the regional political situation into a more dangerous confrontation.