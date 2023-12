Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly said on Thursday that it will take more than several months to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip.According to Reuters, Gallant made the remarks to visiting White House National Security Advisor Jake Sulivan, explaining that the militant group has been building its infrastructure both under and above ground for over a decade.The defense chief reportedly said that it will require more than several months to defeat Hamas, but expressed confidence that Israel will prevail.Meanwhile, a senior Hamas member reportedly said the same day that serious talks are under way about a truce in Gaza.The German news outlet DPA quoted the militant member as saying that Qatar and Egyptian officials are negotiating on Hamas' behalf in talks involving Israel and the United States, adding that there would be no exchange of hostages and prisoners until a truce takes effect.