Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of agricultural and food products in the first eleven months of the year reached a record high.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Friday, exports in the food sector came to eight-point-27 billion dollars in the January-to-November period, up two-point-four percent from a year earlier to post a new record.The ministry set up communication channels with exporters of food products in January and have maintained close contact to help promote exports.Through on-site visits and meetings, some 400 complaints and difficulties exporters face were identified, with 344 resolved immediately.The ministry plans to include food sales at duty-free shops in the data after consulting with the Korea Customs Service and a legal review, with such sales climbing two-fold from the same period last year to reach 120 million dollars.