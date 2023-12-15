Menu Content

Remote Medical Treatment System to Expand to Nights, Weekends

Written: 2023-12-15 10:27:54Updated: 2023-12-15 10:30:04

Photo : KBS News

Starting Friday, the government will expand the scope of remote medical treatment to nights and weekends.

According to the health ministry, the supplementary trial run will allow medical facilities to provide “untact” treatment prescriptions to first-time patients of all ages past 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends, which was limited to daytime hours for minors under 18.

Patients who have not received face-to-fact treatment in the past six months will be allowed untact treatment regardless of ailment.

Delivery of prescribed medication, however, is prohibited except for patients residing on islands or in remote areas, long-term patients aged above 65, those with disabilities, infectious diseases or rare illnesses.

In-person treatment will remain a requirement, however, for narcotics, abused medications and morning-after pills.

Meanwhile, requests by doctors for face-to-face consultations for patients deemed unsuitable for untact care will not be considered a refusal of treatment.
