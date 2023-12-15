Finance Ministry Says Signs of Recovery Continue for 2nd Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that signs of a recovery in the domestic economy have continued to emerge for the second consecutive month.In a monthly assessment report on Friday, the finance ministry said that despite differences in the pace of recovery, positive indicators have been detected in production and exports in the manufacturing sector, such as semiconductors, along with improvements in the job market.After noting a gradual easing of slowdown trends in October, the ministry said last month that signs of a gradual recovery were beginning to show.This comes after exports expanded seven-point-eight percent on-year in November to continue a two-month streak, while production in manufacturing rose one-point-two percent on-year in October.The ministry identified persisting external uncertainties amid expectations for improvement in the IT sector and concerns over a weaker global recovery, stemming from the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and supply chain instability.The report was also more confident in the slowdown of inflationary pressure compared to last month's assessment of a gradual slowdown, with inflation standing at three-point-three percent last month, down from three-point-eight percent in October.