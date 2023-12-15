Child Sex Offender Cho Doo-soon Charged for Breaking Curfew

Photo : YONHAP News

Convicted child sexual offender Cho Doo-soon will stand trial for violating his curfew.According to the Ansan branch of Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday, Cho has been indicted without pretrial detention for violating the law on electronic surveillance on December 4.The convicted offender violated the ban on leaving his residence after 9 p.m. that has been in place since his release three years ago, venturing out for around 40 minutes last Monday.Prosecutors said the 71-year-old made the unauthorized outing after claiming to experience domestic troubles despite the presence of monitoring personnel from the police and the city government and 34 surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.His probation officer was dispatched to return him home, and a warning was issued to prevent a recurrence.In December 2008, Cho kidnapped and sexually assaulted an elementary school girl in Ansan, inflicting serious, permanent injuries for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, completing the term on December 12, 2020.