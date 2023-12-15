Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Over 500 COVID-19 Testing Facilities Nationwide to Close down Dec. 31

Written: 2023-12-15 13:07:53Updated: 2023-12-15 14:47:59

Over 500 COVID-19 Testing Facilities Nationwide to Close down Dec. 31

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 500 COVID-19 testing facilities at public health centers in the country that have been in operation since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 will close down by the year's end.

According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Friday, the shutdowns on December 31 were decided to reflect the declining demand for testing and a need to normalize infectious disease management at public health centers.

Even after the shutdowns, free PCR testing for groups deemed at high risk of COVID-19 infections will continue to be provided at regular medical facilities.

Authorities will maintain the COVID-19 crisis level at the second-highest "vigilance" on the four-tier scale in light of the prevalence of various respiratory diseases during the winter season.

Mandatory indoor mask-wearing at medical facilities will also remain in place, while vaccinations and medications for those at high risk will continue to be offered free of charge.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >