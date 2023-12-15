Over 500 COVID-19 Testing Facilities Nationwide to Close down Dec. 31

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 500 COVID-19 testing facilities at public health centers in the country that have been in operation since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 will close down by the year's end.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Friday, the shutdowns on December 31 were decided to reflect the declining demand for testing and a need to normalize infectious disease management at public health centers.Even after the shutdowns, free PCR testing for groups deemed at high risk of COVID-19 infections will continue to be provided at regular medical facilities.Authorities will maintain the COVID-19 crisis level at the second-highest "vigilance" on the four-tier scale in light of the prevalence of various respiratory diseases during the winter season.Mandatory indoor mask-wearing at medical facilities will also remain in place, while vaccinations and medications for those at high risk will continue to be offered free of charge.