Photo : YONHAP News

The number of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) cases at poultry farms in the country has risen to 15.According to the Central Disaster and Countermeasures Headquarters on AI on Friday, cases at four chicken farms in Gimje, North Jeolla Province and a duck farm in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province have all been confirmed as a highly pathogenic H5 AI infection.Authorities in North Jeolla, where the highest number of eleven cases have been confirmed, including one at a duck farm in Gimje on Thursday, have issued a 24-hour standstill from 10 a.m. Friday for the latest farm-affiliated facilities.The central headquarters urged farms nationwide to continue to follow basic quarantine measures, such as disinfection of vehicles upon entry, an entry ban on egg-transporting vehicles, and a restriction of access for non-farm personnel.