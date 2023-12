Photo : YONHAP News

A bill to abolish an ordinance on students’ human rights passed in a plenary session of the South Chungcheong Provincial Council on Friday.The passage came with 31 voting in favor to 13 against among the 44 members present in the conservative People Power Party-led council.Of the seven cities or provinces that have implemented a student rights' ordinance, South Chungcheong became the first region to repeal it.The ordinance states that the human rights of students are fundamental and must be guaranteed to maintain dignity, while protecting the rights to freedom, equality, participation and educational welfare.It has been blamed for infringing on the classroom authority of educators after the apparent suicide of a young teacher in southern Seoul in July.The province's education office chief, who has opposed its abolition, may request a reconsideration.