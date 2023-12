Photo : KBS News

Japan said on Friday that a video conference was held with South Korea the day before to discuss the release of wastewater from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.Representing Seoul in the meeting were officials from the foreign ministry, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the Office for Government Policy Coordination, while Tokyo sent officials from the foreign ministry, the trade ministry, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO).The two sides discussed technical issues regarding the three rounds of water discharge since August.The Japanese government said that it provided a supplementary explanation to South Korea regarding the discharge and provided additional information.TEPCO completed the third release on November 20 and plans to resume the discharge early next year.