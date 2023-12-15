Top Security Official: N. Korea Could Launch ICBM This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A presidential security official says there is a possibility of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch by North Korea this month. The official also said South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will begin activating a system within the year to share warning data on North Korean missile launches in real time.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo said Thursday that North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) sometime this month.He made the remarks to reporters upon arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. to attend the second meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG).Kim said that ballistic missiles using ICBM technology are a consideration in extended deterrence between Seoul and Washington, hinting that the upcoming NCG session will touch on the topic.The top official added that a system in which South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will share warning data on the North’s missile launches in real time is in the final stages of completion, and the system will be unveiled this year.The Pentagon also corroborated the activation of the real-time warning data system for North Korean missiles before the end of the year on Thursday.The same day, Congress passed an 886-billion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024.The defense funding bill, which has been sent to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature, requires Washington to maintain 28-thousand-500 U.S. service members in South Korea and calls on the U.S. to enhance its extended deterrence for the ally.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.