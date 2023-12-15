Freezing Temperatures, Heavy Snow to Hit Nation This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is forecast to see freezing temperatures and heavy snow this weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the rain affecting most parts of the nation will stop by Friday night except for parts of Gangwon’s eastern coastal regions, while the central region and southern inland areas could also see rain or snow through early hours Saturday.A cold wave is set to grip the nation from the weekend and heavy snow is forecast to pound the western part of the nation.From Saturday to Sunday, up to 30 centimeters of snow is expected in Jeju’s mountainous areas and up to 20 centimeters in North Jeolla Province.The mercury is projected to drop sharply on Saturday due to the north wind that will start to blow from late Friday afternoon.Morning lows on Saturday will stand between minus four and six degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will stand at between minus three and seven degrees, down more than ten degrees from Friday and around five degrees lower compared to previous years.On Sunday, morning lows are set to range between minus 17 to minus three degrees while afternoon highs will stand between minus eight and three degrees.A cold wave advisory is likely to be activated for most parts of the nation on Sunday.