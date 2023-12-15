Gov't Secures Testimony on Sites in N. Korea Where UN Troops Who Fought in Korean War are Buried

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has confirmed that the government is conducting investigations after securing data on three sites in North Korea where American and Turkish soldiers who fought in the Korean War are presumed to be buried.KBS Nine O'Clock News said Thursday that the unification and defense ministries obtained such information on November 21 from a North Korean escapee in his 60s who is currently behind bars in South Korea.It marked the first time the government got detailed testimony on large burial sites of UN troops in the North’s inland area.The government had never before obtained testimony on sites where soldiers from Türkiye, which sent combat troops to the Korean War, are buried.The unification ministry said it cross-checked with related agencies and believes that the escapee’s testimony is, in part, true.One of the sites the escapee mentioned, located in Gaechon city, is where a battle had taken place in November 1950 which resulted in many deaths of soldiers from the U.S. Second Infantry and a brigade of the Turkish military.The Pentagon’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency estimates that remains of 380 U.S. soldiers are buried in parts of Gaechon.