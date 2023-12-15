Finance Ministry: Secured 6.8 Months-worth of Urea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it has secured nearly seven months worth of urea for cars and will seek to import more amid China’s export suspension for the compound.The government reviewed the state of supply and demand as well as distribution of urea during a meeting on Friday.According to the finance ministry, the nation’s stockpile of urea and shipments soon arriving have expanded to six-point-eight months-worth, up from enough to use over three months in November.Five-thousand-460 tons of urea is set to enter the nation by the end of the year, including five-thousand tons from Vietnam on Saturday. In January, 12-thousand-150 tons of the compound will enter the nation and another 14-thousand tons in February.The government said it plans to negotiate more contracts with third countries, including a deal to introduce five-thousand tons of urea from Vietnam for public stockpiling.Meanwhile, the Public Procurement Service plans to release one-thousand-930 tons of urea in its inventory from next week.According to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation's online tracker, 97 percent of three-thousand-435 gas stations are selling urea at normal levels.