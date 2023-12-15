Seoul Education Office Confirms Deceased Teacher Suffered from Excessive Complaints from Parent

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Friday revealed the results of its probe on the apparent suicide of a contract teacher that occurred early this year.In a news conference, the education office said it recognizes that the teacher, surnamed Oh, suffered mental distress due to excessive complaints and intimidating comments from the parent of a student.Oh, who worked as a contract teacher at an elementary school in Seoul’s Jongno District between March and August of last year, was found dead early this year.Oh’s father called for the truth behind his daughter’s death when he visited the site of a news conference held on July 24 on the death of a teacher of Seo2 Elementary School in southern Seoul.The office said the deceased suffered from extreme stress and was treated for depression in the process of mediating a conflict between students. The probe team found that one of the students' father had threatened to call the police on Oh.The office also found that the deceased had often worked overtime and had to handle requests and complaints from parents on weekends and hours after work.However, the probe team was unable to confirm any infraction by the school or its staff. It did request the school to make improvements for inappropriate management of teachers’ working hours.