Seoul and Washington Agree to Complete Guidelines on Nuclear Strategy Planning and Operation by mid-2024

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to complete the establishment of guidelines on the planning and operation of a shared nuclear strategy by the middle of next year.Seoul's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo made the remarks after he and Maher Bitar, the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for intelligence and defense policy led the second session of the Nuclear Consultative Group or NCG in Washington Friday local time.Kim told reporters that the two sides agreed to complete guidelines regarding the planning and operation of a nuclear strategy by around next June.He said that the guidelines will encompass a whole range of issues concerning sharing of sensitive nuclear information, the establishment of a relevant security system, the formulation of consultation procedures for nuclear crisis as well as the operation of a real-time leader-level communication channel.The official also mentioned that the guidelines will delineate concrete plans for crisis management and risk reduction.According to him, based on the work plan, the two countries plan to build a fleshed-out nuclear extended deterrence system around the middle of next year.Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.Following the inaugural meeting in July, the second NCG session proceeded amid tensions heightened by Pyongyang's launch of a military recon satellite last month and the possibility of the regime launching another intercontinental ballistic missile this month.According to a Seoul official who requested anonymity, the participants also agreed on a plan to incorporate scenarios of nuclear operations in next year's allied military exercises, including the summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield.The official said they are working to build a mobile system to enable immediate communication between the leaders of the two countries in case of a crisis.It was also mentioned that both sides are trying to find ways to protect the leader-level phone communication from a potential electromagnetic attack or other security issues.After the meeting, the two sides issued a press statement, which reaffirmed that any North Korean nuclear attack against the U.S. and its allies is "unacceptable" and will result in the "end of the Kim regime."According to the statement, the two sides agreed to hold the third NCG meeting in South Korea in summer next year.The latest NCG session lasted for over seven hours and was attended by some 60 security, military and diplomatic officials from the two sides, including those from the U.S. Forces Korea, the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.The NCG was established under the Washington Declaration that President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted during their summit in Washington in April as part of efforts to enhance the credibility of extended deterrence.The inaugural session was held in Seoul in July, led by Kim and U.S. NSC Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell and NSC Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control Cara Abercrombie.