Photo : KBS News

A cold wave is hitting South Korea over the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration or KMA, temperature was expected to fall as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius across the country on Saturday, with the highs in Seoul and Incheon staying at minus 3.The KMA said the mercury will likely dip further on Sunday, with morning lows reaching between minus 3 and 17 across the country. Morning lows were expected to reach minus 12 degrees in Seoul, minus 16 in the border city of Paju and minus 17in Cheorwon County of Gangwon Province.A cold wave advisory will take effect in areas including Seoul, Busan, Daejeon and Daegu at 9 p.m. Saturday.The advisory is issued when the morning low goes below minus 12 degrees for more than two consecutive days or when the temperature drops more than 10 degrees Celsius to below minus 3.