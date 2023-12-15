S. Korea, the US, Japan and Albania Call for UN Members' Attention over N. Korea's Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the US, Japan and Albania have called for the United Nations member countries to pay greater attention to North Korea's human rights violations.The four nations' representatives to the UN made the call in a joint statement issued Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Pointing out that UN experts and reports have expressed concerns about forced repatriation of North Korea's asylum seekers, the four UN members called on all other member states to uphold their international legal obligations and respect the principle of non-refoulement.The call seems to follow the recent mass repatriation of escaped North Koreans by China after North Korea reopened its border.The four countries also called on North Korea "to abide by its obligations under international law to take immediate steps to end all human rights violations and abuses, and engage with the UN's human rights experts for that purpose."