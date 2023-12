Photo : YONHAP News

A reactor in South Korea's nuclear power complex in the southwestern county of Yeonggwang resumed operation on Saturday after 10 months of maintenance.The state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said the 1,000 MW Hanbit No. 5 reactor will gradually reach its full capacity on Monday. The company said its operation had halted due to maintenance work carried out since Feb. 14.Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power added that the resumption came after it ensured the integrity and reliability of the reactor through safety checks and a verification process by an overseas expert agency.