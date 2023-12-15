British Think Tank Warns that North Korea Could Sell Ballistic Missiles to Russia

Photo : KBS News

A major Western think tank says North Korea might provide Russia with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine in return for technology for space launch systems and submarines.Radio Free Asia reported that the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said in a report published Friday (local time) that changes in the geopolitical landscape created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine might provide North Korea with new opportunities.The report said the UN Security Council sanctions imposed on the regime are at high risk of collapsing, with North Korean weapons and missile exports likely to rise.RUSI said North Korea could gain economic and technological benefits from Russia such as high-performance technology for space launch vehicles, submarines and weapons of mass destruction in return for additional weapon exports, including ballistic missiles.It said North Korea is currently suspected of providing artillery shells and other munitions to Russia, and it could also sell Moscow ballistic missiles, including Scud, KN-02 Toksa and Rodong missiles.The think tank added that Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, could veto additional sanctions on North Korea as the two sides grow closer. It emphasized that diplomatic discussions and greater international sanctions against the regime are crucial to prevent such developments.