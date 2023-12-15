North Korea Says It Won't Bargain Nuclear Weapons with United States

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that the regime grew more powerful this year under the leadership of Kim Jong-un and that it would not bargain away its nuclear weapons with any country, including the United States.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling party said Kim's excellent leadership was the fundamental factor in Pyongyang's dignity, prestige and power.It said the regime's decision to put its nuclear weapons policy into law in September meant its status as a nuclear power was permanent and that it could no longer trade away its nuclear weapons to the U.S. or other hostile forces.According to the paper, North Korea is the only country in the world that has legislated its nuclear weapons policy, which it hailed as a bold political decision that only Kim could have made.The article also listed North Korea's provocations and shows of military force carried out this year, boasting that the development of its military technology was now irreversible.On the list were several military parades, July's arms expo in Pyongyang, the test launch of solid-fuel ICBMs in April and July, the launch of a tactical nuclear attack submarine in September, the launch of a spy satellite in November, and Kim's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in September.