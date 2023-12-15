Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum to Mark 12th Anniversary of Father's Death

Written: 2023-12-17 12:47:14Updated: 2023-12-17 13:36:51

N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum to Mark 12th Anniversary of Father's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Saturday to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the death of his late father, Kim Jong-il.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday reported Kim’s visit to the palace in Pyongyang, where his grandfather and founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, are interred.

Kim reportedly paid respects to statues of both his father and grandfather with floral baskets.

The KCNA said that the visit was accompanied by senior officials of the government and the Workers’ Party, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly Choe Ryong-hae.

A related photo released by the North showed Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam.

Kim usually visits the mausoleum along with top officials to pay respect to his late father on the anniversary of his death, with state media publishing related reports the following morning. However, he appears to have skipped the visit last year, as there were no related reports.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >