N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum to Mark 12th Anniversary of Father's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Saturday to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the death of his late father, Kim Jong-il.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday reported Kim’s visit to the palace in Pyongyang, where his grandfather and founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, are interred.Kim reportedly paid respects to statues of both his father and grandfather with floral baskets.The KCNA said that the visit was accompanied by senior officials of the government and the Workers’ Party, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly Choe Ryong-hae.A related photo released by the North showed Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam.Kim usually visits the mausoleum along with top officials to pay respect to his late father on the anniversary of his death, with state media publishing related reports the following morning. However, he appears to have skipped the visit last year, as there were no related reports.