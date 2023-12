Photo : YONHAP News

The number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) cases at poultry farms in the country has risen to 20.According to the Central Disaster and Countermeasures Headquarters on AI on Saturday, cases at two duck farms in Buan, North Jeolla Province, have been confirmed as a highly pathogenic H5 AI infection.The new cases brought the season’s confirmed cases at poultry farms to 20 since the first case was confirmed at a duck farm in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on December 4.The authorities sent an initial response team to the farms in Buan, implementing quarantine measures, including cordoning off the affected farms, conducting an epidemiologic study and culling chickens.The provincial government issued a 24-hour standstill order effective from 12 p.m. Saturday, banning the movement of personnel and vehicles from duck farms and related livestock facilities.