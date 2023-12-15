Doctors' Association to Hold Massive Rally against Medical School Quota Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) plans to hold a massive rally on Sunday in central Seoul to protest the government’s push to increase the enrollment quota for medical students in the nation.The association said that the rally will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sejong-daero area in downtown Seoul to prevent the collapse of the country’s medical services.After the rally in the Gwanghwamun area, the KMA plans to march toward the presidential office in Yongsan via Seoul Station.Tensions between doctors and the government have been rising since the government’s announcement of survey results favoring a hike in the medical school enrollment quota.In response, the KMA set up a special committee on blocking the collapse of the nation’s medical services and has staged an overnight protest in front of the presidential office since early this month.Last Monday, the doctors’ group also began an in-house vote, which will run until Sunday, on whether to hold another massive strike to protest the government’s plan.