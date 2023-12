Photo : YONHAP News

The combined auto sales of Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corporation in the United States surpassed one-point-five million units this year for the first time.According to the auto industry on Sunday, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined one million 510-thousand-579 units during the first eleven months of the year, up 13-point-one percent from a year earlier.That marks the largest combined annual sales since Hyundai advanced into the U.S. market in 1986.The figure for the January-November period already surpassed the previous annual record of one-point-48 million units logged in 2021.Hyundai and Kia sold 788-thousand-403 and 722-thousand-176 units, respectively, and Hyundai’s figures include sales of the Genesis brand, which is also set to post a new annual high with record sales of 62-thouand-372 units in the eleven-month period.