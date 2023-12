Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea Sunday night.The military is analyzing details of the projectile.The South Korean military has been closely monitoring a possible ballistic missile launch by North Korea.Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo said on Thursday that North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) sometime this month.The North last fired what appeared to be an intermediate range ballistic missile on Nov. 22, but the launch failed, according to the JCS.The military believes that North Korea is in the process of testing long-range solid-fuel missiles.